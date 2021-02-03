VDH: 4th case of UK COVID-19 variant identified in Virginia

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that a fourth case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant has been detected in Virginia.

According to a release from VDH, the variant case was identified “in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia who recently returned to Virginia after international travel.”

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom toward the end of 2020 and is associated with increased transmission of the coronavirus through person-to-person contact.

VDH says the latest detection marks four variant cases identified in the Commonwealth. The other three were detected in the Northern Region.

“With our surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia,” according to the release.

VDH continues to encourage Virginians to follow safety measures like wearing a mask, keeping six feet of distance from others, receiving a COVID-19 vaccination when available and staying home if sick.