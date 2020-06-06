VDH: 49,397 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 1 new case in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 49,397 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

VDH said there have been 1,460 deaths across the state along with 5,054 hospitalizations.

The new case is reported in Tazewell County, with 865 new cases reported across the state.

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 10 cases

Washington County, Va. – 53 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

