VDH: 49 new local COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 2 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 138,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 145,408.

VDH said there have been 2,937 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 207 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 10,778 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 85 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 182 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths

Buchanan County – 140 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 101 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 267 cases / 24 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 257 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 185 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 465 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 297 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (13 new cases/ i ne hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 563 cases / 56 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 408 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (8 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and two new local hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.