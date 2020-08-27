VDH: 48 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 111,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 116,579.

VDH said there have been 2,394 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 9,329 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 62 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 113 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 59 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 178 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 174 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 144 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Smyth County – 241 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 184 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 339 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (13 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 318 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (8 new cases)

On Thursday, VDH reported 48 new local cases in Southwest Virginia.

Washington County reported 13 new cases on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

