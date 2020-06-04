VDH: 47,856 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 2 new cases in Wise Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 47,856 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

VDH said there have been 1,445 deaths across the state along with 4,957 hospitalizations.

PREVIOUS: VDH: 46,239 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, new case in Washington Co.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 9 cases

Washington County, Va. – 53 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

On Thursday, Wise County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.