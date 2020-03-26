1  of  2
VDH: 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3 in SWVA Ballad Health: 3 new COVID-19 cases in our region, 1 in Unicoi County
VDH: 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3 in SWVA

Local Coronavirus Coverage

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 460, with three cases in Southwest Virginia.

According to VDH, there have been 13 deaths attributed to the virus as of Thursday.

In Southwest Virginia, there are two confirmed cases in Lee County and one in Washington County.

6,189 Virginians have been tested, according to VDH.

Cases rose by 69 from a total of 391 on Wednesday.

You can view a complete county-by-county map on VDH’s website by clicking here.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

