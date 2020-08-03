VDH: 43 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 89,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 93,106.

VDH said there have been 2,108 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 7,970 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 65 cases / 6 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 72 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 29 cases / 3 hospitalizations (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 100 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Norton – 13 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 70 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (8 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (6 new cases)

Smyth County – 123 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 98 cases / 6 hospitalizations (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 181 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 94 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (10 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 43 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

