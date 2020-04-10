VDH: 4,509 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 121 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 4,509 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 121 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 772 people have been hospitalized.

35,459 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 17

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 3

Lee County – 3

Wise County – 8

Buchanan County -1

Russell County – 1

Smyth County – 9

Tazewell County – 4

Washington County saw three new cases on Friday, making the county total 17.

Wise County also reported three new cases, making their total eight cases.

Smyth County reported an increase of one case, making the total nine.

Scott County reported one new case, making the total three in the county.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, click here.