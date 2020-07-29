VDH: 45 new local COVID-19 cases; more than 2,000 deaths statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 84,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 86,994.

VDH said there have been 2020 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 7,692 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 48 cases / 4 hospitalizations (4 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 67 cases / 2 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 18 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Lee County – 83 cases / 7 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Norton – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 59 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (7 new cases)

Scott County – 45 cases / 6 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 80 cases / 4 hospitalizations (3 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 157 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (11 new cases)

Wise County – 74 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 45 new cases in Southwest Virginia and five new hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

