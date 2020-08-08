VDH: 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 95,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 3,863.

VDH said there have been 2,211 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 111 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 8,282 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 50 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 77 cases / 7 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 77 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Dickenson County – 40 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 114 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Norton – 18 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 112 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (11 new cases)

Scott County – 90 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases; one new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 146 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 117 cases / 8 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 217 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 126 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (9 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 45 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

