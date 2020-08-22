VDH: 45 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 7 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 107,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 4,804.

VDH said there have been 2,324 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 119 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 9,081 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 58 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 105 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 93 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 55 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 156 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 167 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Scott County – 136 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Smyth County – 213 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (10 new cases)

Tazewell County – 169 cases / 16 hospitalizations (21 new cases / 6 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 306 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 279 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (3 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia. Seven new hospitalizations were reported Saturday, one in Smyth County and six in Tazewell County.

Tazewell County reported 21 new cases on Saturday.

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

