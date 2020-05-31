VDH: 44,607 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 3 new cases in SW VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 44,607 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
VDH said there have been 1,375 deaths across the state along with 4,643 hospitalizations.
Two new cases were reported in Tazewell County Sunday, and one in Wise County.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 9 cases
Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 25 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
