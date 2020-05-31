VDH: 44,607 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 3 new cases in SW VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 44,607 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

VDH said there have been 1,375 deaths across the state along with 4,643 hospitalizations.

Two new cases were reported in Tazewell County Sunday, and one in Wise County.

PREVIOUS: VDH: 42,533 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new cases in Southwest Virginia

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 9 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 25 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.