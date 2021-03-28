VDH: 41 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia Sunday.

The new death was reported in Russell County.

Statewide, VDH reported 481,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 615,366.

VDH reports there have been 8,553 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,267 cases / 84 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (3 new cases)
Buchanan County – 1,355 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 36 deaths
Dickenson County – 904 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)
Lee County – 2,357 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (3 new cases)
Norton – 248 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths
Russell County – 2,145 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (16 new cases / 1 new death)
Scott County – 1,680 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (2 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,604 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (3 new cases)
Tazewell County – 3,363 cases/ 148 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (4 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 4,457 cases / 369 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (7 new cases)
Wise County – 2,972 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (1 new case)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

