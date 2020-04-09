VDH: 4,042 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 109 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 4,042 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 109 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 685 people have been hospitalized.

33,026 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 15

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 0 reported by VDH, 2 confirmed by Lenowisco Health District

Lee County – 3

Wise County – 5

Buchanan County -1

Russell County – 1

Smyth County – 8

Tazewell County 4

Washington County saw three new cases on Thursday, making the county total 15.

Smyth County also reported three new cases, making their total eight cases.

Wise County now has five cases, an increase of one case since Wednesday.

Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Lenowisco Health District, but they have not been added to VDH’s map yet.

