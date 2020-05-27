VDH: 40,249 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new SWVA cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 40,249 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

VDH said there have been 1,281 deaths across the state along with 4,385 hospitalizations.

Tuesday saw the state’s largest single-day jump in cases, with 1,615 new cases in Virginia from Monday’s 37,727.

An increase of one case in Buchanan County was reported by VDH on Tuesday, but that case has been removed as of Wednesday morning.

Since the Buchanan County case was removed, Wednesday marks five straight days of no new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

