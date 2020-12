VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 208 new cases

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Southwest Virginia is off its Dec. 18 peak but has begun climbing again.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 208 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The region’s community spread rate remains 60 percent higher than Virginia’s rate based on the latest 7-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Through yesterday, that rate was 67.9 in Southwest Virginia’s eight counties and 42.3 for the entire state.

Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise Counties each reported one new death on Tuesday.

Statewide, VDH reported 287,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 340,297.

VDH reports there have been 4,240 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 895 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 776 cases / 56 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (40 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 616 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 1,425 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (12 new cases)

Norton – 163 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,466 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (20 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 1,194 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,702 cases / 109 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 2,227 cases/ 74 hospitalizations/ 17 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 2,876 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 1,957 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (35 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

