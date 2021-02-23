VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 39 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 39 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Washington, Buchanan and Tazewell Counties each reported a new death, as well as the city of Norton.

Statewide, VDH reported 447,840 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 567,039.

VDH reports there have been 6,590 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,211 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (1 new case)
Buchanan County – 1,292 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)
Dickenson County – 871 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (3 new cases)
Lee County – 2,264 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (5 new cases)
Norton – 237 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)
Russell County – 2,005 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (1 new case/ 8 new hospitalizations)
Scott County – 1,574 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Smyth County – 2,507 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (5 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 3,160 cases/ 129 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)
Washington County, Va. – 4,233 cases / 343 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (-7 cases / 5 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)
Wise County – 2,825 cases / 146 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

