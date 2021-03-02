VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 25 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 25 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Russell County reported two new deaths on Tuesday. Tazwell and Lee Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 455,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 578,559.

VDH reports there have been 7,674 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,222 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,295 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 34 deaths

Dickenson County – 875 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (-1 case)

Lee County – 2,292 cases / 96 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Norton – 239 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 2,031 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (1 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 1,586 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,518 cases / 170 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,197 cases/ 134 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,278 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 2,878 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (4 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

