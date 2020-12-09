VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 231 new cases

The 14-day trend of new daily hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia has risen 46 percent since Dec. 1.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 231 new COVID-19 cases and four new death according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell and Smyth Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 232,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 267,128.

VDH reports there have been 3,894 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Wednesday morning that there are 15,204 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 388 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 625 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 555 cases / 39 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 430 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 1,066 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (15 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 104 cases / 5 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Russell County – 1,012 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (41 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 924 cases / 61 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (10 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 1,228 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 1,326 cases/ 54 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (48 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 2,116 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (37 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,410 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

