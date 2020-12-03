VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 129 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Thursday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Three deaths were reported in Washington County. One new death was reported in Lee County.

Statewide, VDH reported 215,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 244,503.

VDH reports there have been 3,798 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 14,672 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 342 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 568 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (13 new cases)

Buchanan County – 457 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 305 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 1 death (11 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Lee County – 982 cases / 48 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Norton – 89 cases / 5 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Russell County – 862 cases / 63 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 809 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (12 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,082 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (15 new cases)

Tazewell County – 1,130 cases/ 53 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,827 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (21 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 1,283 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (17 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

