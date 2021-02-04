VDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 104 new cases

The 14-day average of new daily COVID hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia has fallen rapidly from its Jan. 16 peak.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Smyth County reported two new deaths, while Lee County and the city of Bristol each reported one new death.

The 14-day average of new daily COVID deaths has declined for more than a week from its Jan. 27 high of 5.5, while the average for new daily hospitalizations has fallen rapidly since peaking in mid-January.

The new daily case average has been declining since Jan. 13 and is at its lowest level since early November.

The average of new daily hospitalizations has dropped rapidly since peaking Jan. 16.

The new daily COVID case rate is at its lowest level since early November.

Wise County reported one less case Thursday than it did on Wednesday

Statewide, VDH reported 412,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 516,398.

VDH reports there have been 5,755 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,189 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,193 cases / 81 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (14 new cases)

Dickenson County – 832 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 2,173 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 233 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Russell County – 1,927 cases / 105 hospitalizations / 25 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,518 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 45 deaths

Smyth County – 2,423 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (9 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 3,023 cases/ 119 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (29 new cases/ 1 new hospitalizaton)

Washington County, Va. – 4,110 cases / 305 hospitalizations / 82 deaths (26 new cases)

Wise County – 2,666 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (-1 case)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.