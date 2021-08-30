VDH: 399 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 399 new cases of COVID-19, eight hospitalizations and three new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia over the weekend.

VDH reported 581,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Monday, Sept. 30.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 762,948.

VDH reports there have been 9,974 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

The Southwest Virginia region continues seeing higher COVID-19 cases compared to the state of Virginia.

Scott County is experiencing the highest weekly COVID-19 cases, with nearly 464 cases reported weekly per 100,000 residents.

In comparison, Smyth and Dickenson counties’ rates stay lower than the state’s average, with 352.1 and 328.3 weekly COVID-19 cases reported, respectively.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,835 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 1,820 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (7 new cases)
Dickenson County – 1,124 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (22 new cases)
Lee County – 2,718 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (45 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Norton – 372 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Russell County – 2,607 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 2,214 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Smyth County – 3,357 cases / 222 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (37 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 4,184 cases / 198 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (64 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 5,735 cases / 465 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (71 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 3,835 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (45 new cases)

