VDH: 39,342 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, largest increase in cases to date

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 39,342 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, marking the largest single-day increase in cases in the state so far.
VDH said there have been 1,236 deaths across the state along with 4,325 hospitalizations.
Tuesday saw the state’s largest single-day jump in cases, with 1,615 new cases in Virginia from Monday’s 37,727.
PREVIOUS: VDH: 37,727 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, third day with no new cases in SWVA
One new case was reported in Buchanan County on Tuesday, but all other Southwest Virginia localities remain the same.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 19 cases
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.