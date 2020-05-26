VDH: 39,342 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, largest increase in cases to date

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 39,342 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, marking the largest single-day increase in cases in the state so far.

VDH said there have been 1,236 deaths across the state along with 4,325 hospitalizations.

Tuesday saw the state’s largest single-day jump in cases, with 1,615 new cases in Virginia from Monday’s 37,727.

One new case was reported in Buchanan County on Tuesday, but all other Southwest Virginia localities remain the same.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 19 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

