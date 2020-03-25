VDH: 391 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 9 deaths as of Wednesday

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has reported there are 391 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday at noon.

VDH reports there have been nine deaths attributed to the virus so far.

In Southwest Virginia, the only confirmed cases are the two in Lee County, according to VDH.

The number of cases has climbed 101 cases since Tuesday.

For a county-by-county map of the confirmed cases across Virginia, click here.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

