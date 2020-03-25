VDH: 391 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 9 deaths as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has reported there are 391 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday at noon.

VDH reports there have been nine deaths attributed to the virus so far.

In Southwest Virginia, the only confirmed cases are the two in Lee County, according to VDH.

The number of cases has climbed 101 cases since Tuesday.

VDH: 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Tuesday

For a county-by-county map of the confirmed cases across Virginia, click here.