VDH: 39 new local COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 113,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 118,809.

VDH said there have been 2,435 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 9,448 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 64 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 118 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 64 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 189 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (6 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 179 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 150 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 260 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (7 new cases)

Tazewell County – 188 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 357 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (12 new cases)

Wise County – 321 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (4 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 39 new local cases in Southwest Virginia. Washington County reported 12 new cases.

Lee County reported one new hospitalization Saturday, and no new deaths were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

