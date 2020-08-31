VDH: 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 115,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 120,594.

VDH said there have been 2,447 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 9,504 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 65 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 121 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Buchanan County – 99 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 67 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 201 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (7 new cases)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 187 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 153 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 273 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 195 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 368 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 329 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (1 new case)

On Monday, VDH reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

VDH reported eight new cases and two hospitalizations on Monday.

Over the weekend, a fourth COVID-19 death was reported in Scott County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

