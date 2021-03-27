VDH: 38 new COVID-19 cases; 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Southwest Virginia Saturday.

One death each was reported in Bristol, Virginia, and Wise County.

Statewide, VDH reported 480,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 613,974.

VDH reports there have been 8,536 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,264 cases / 84 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (6 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,355 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 902 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,354 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 45 deaths

Norton – 248 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,129 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 1,678 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 2,601 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (7 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,359 cases/ 148 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,450 cases / 369 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (9 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,971 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (3 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

