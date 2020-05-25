VDH: 37,727 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, third day with no new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 37,727 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

VDH said there have been 1,208 deaths across the state along with 4,269 hospitalizations.

Monday saw the state’s largest single-day jump in cases, with 1,483 new cases in Virginia from Sunday’s 36,244.

PREVIOUS: VDH: 36,244 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, second day with no new cases in SWVA

However none of the cases that contributed to the spike were reported to be in Southwest Virginia.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

