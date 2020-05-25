VDH: 37,727 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, third day with no new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 37,727 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
VDH said there have been 1,208 deaths across the state along with 4,269 hospitalizations.
Monday saw the state’s largest single-day jump in cases, with 1,483 new cases in Virginia from Sunday’s 36,244.
However none of the cases that contributed to the spike were reported to be in Southwest Virginia.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
