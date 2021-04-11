VDH: 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

Bristol, Virginia, reported one fewer case of COVID-19 than previously reported on Saturday, bringing Southwest Virginia’s net gain of COVID-19 cases to twenty-two.

Two new hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus were reported in Russell and Washington counties, with each reporting one.

Statewide, VDH reported 495,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 635,552.

VDH reports there have been 8,780 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,339 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (-1 case)

Buchanan County – 1,371 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 911 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,386 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 261 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,197 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,751 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 51 deaths

Smyth County – 2,701 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,459 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,606 cases / 384 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,021 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 92 deaths

