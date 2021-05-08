VDH: 37 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

Buchanan, Lee and Smyth counties each reported one new death.

Norton, Virginia, reported one fewer case than previously reported on Friday, bringing Southwest Virginia’s net gain of COVID-19 cases to 36 on Saturday.

Statewide, VDH reported 518,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 666,111.

VDH reports there have been 9,168 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,491 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,420 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 931 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,418 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (1 new death)

Norton – 282 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (-1 case)

Russell County – 2,254 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,822 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,946 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (9 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,614 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 4,879 cases / 419 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 3,165 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (10 new cases)

