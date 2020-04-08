VDH: 3,645 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 3,645 on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 75 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 615 people have been hospitalized.

30,645 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 12

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 0 reported by VDH, 2 confirmed by Lenowisco Health District

Lee County – 3

Wise County – 4

Buchanan County -1

Russell County – 1

Smyth County – 5

Tazewell County 4

On Tuesday, News Channel 11 learned of two new cases in Scott County, the first to be confirmed in the county.

PREVIOUS: Two cases of COVID-19 now reported in Scott County, Va.

Lee and Wise County both saw an increase of one case each.

Washington County reported two more cases from Tuesday, for a total of 12.

Smyth County also reported two more cases, bringing the county total to five cases.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, click here.

