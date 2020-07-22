VDH: 36 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 77,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 80,393.

VDH said there have been 1,948 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 7,307 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 27 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 61 cases / 2 hospitalization (7 new cases)

Dickenson County – 10 cases

Lee County – 52 cases / 3 hospitalizations (8 new cases)

Norton – 5 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 35 cases / 7 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Scott County – 30 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 74 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 54 cases / 1 hospitalization (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 118 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 58 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 36 new cases in our region..

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

