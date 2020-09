VDH: 35 new COVID-19 cases in SWVA, 20 new cases in Tazewell Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 135,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 142,590.

VDH said there have been 2,882 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 207 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 10,634 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 84 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 178 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Buchanan County – 135 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 93 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 262 cases / 24 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 242 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (6 new cases)

Scott County – 181 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Smyth County – 449 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 278 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (20 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 544 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 17 deaths

Wise County – 391 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new case)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and no new local deaths.

Tazewell County reported 20 new cases on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

