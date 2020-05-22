VDH: 34,950 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 1,136 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,950 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

VDH said there have been 1,136 deaths across the state along with 4,145 hospitalizations.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

New cases in Lee and Scott counties were reported Thursday but have since been removed, meaning they were most likely incorrectly assigned.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.