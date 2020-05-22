VDH: 34,950 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 1,136 deaths

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,950 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

VDH said there have been 1,136 deaths across the state along with 4,145 hospitalizations.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

New cases in Lee and Scott counties were reported Thursday but have since been removed, meaning they were most likely incorrectly assigned.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

