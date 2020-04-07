VDH: 3,333 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, cases increase in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

According to VDH, there have been 63 deaths and 563 hospitalizations attributed to the virus to date.

A total of 28,645 people have been tested in Virginia so far.

VDH reported its first case in Buchanan County.

News Channel 11 confirmed on Monday that a staff member at Mountain Mission School tested positive.

Cases in Washington County doubled from Monday to 10 total.

Wise and Smyth County both increased to 3 cases, and Tazewell County increased to 4.

VDH reports that Lee County remains at 2 cases while Russell County and the city of Bristol each remain at one case.

