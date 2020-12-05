VDH: 333 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia Saturday, 21 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 333 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths, and 14 new hospitalizations Saturday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). 

Washington County reported 92 new cases on Saturday. Buchanan County reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Statewide, VDH reported 220,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. However, VDH noted a backlog of data Saturday, causing higher result numbers.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 251,173.

VDH reports there have been 3,819 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 14,893 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 362 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 591 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (10 new cases)
Buchanan County – 496 cases / 31 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (38 new case/ 8 new hospitalizations/ 17 new deaths)
Dickenson County – 341 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new death)
Lee County – 1,012 cases / 49 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (21 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Norton – 95 cases / 5 hospitalizations (4 new cases)
Russell County – 914 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (31 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 824 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new deaths)
Smyth County – 1,134 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (39 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 1,157 cases/ 53 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (20 new cases/ 1 new death)
Washington County, Va. – 1,966 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (92 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 1,320 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (37 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

