VDH: 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, 13 in Wise County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 98,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 102,521.

VDH said there have been 2,238 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 114 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 8,480 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 52 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 88 cases / 7 hospitalizations

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 49 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 130 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Norton – 21 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 134 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 111 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 154 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 123 cases / 8 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 23 cases / 22 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 181 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (13 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and five new hospitalizations.

Wise County reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

