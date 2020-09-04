VDH: 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in SWVA, no new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 119,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 124,779.

VDH said there have been 2,529 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 9,730 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 68 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 121 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 99 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 69 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 222 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 27 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 193 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 161 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Smyth County – 297 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Tazewell County – 202 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 402 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 346 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Friday, VDH reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

Wise, Washington and Smyth counties all reported 7 new cases each.

No new deaths were reported in the region on Friday, according to VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

