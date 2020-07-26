VDH: 32 new cases in Southwest Virginia; 1 new hospitalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 81,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 84,567.

VDH said there have been 1,975 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 7,546 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 47 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 40 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 64 cases / 2 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 13 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 74 cases / 6 hospitalizations (8 new cases)

Norton – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 46 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (7 new cases)

Scott County – 37 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 90 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 65 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 142 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 62 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Sunday, VDH reported 32 new cases in our region.

Lee County on Sunday reported eight new cases. Russell County reported seven new cases, Washington County reported six, Scott County reported three. Buchanan, Tazewell and Smyth Counties all reported two new cases, Bristol and Dickenson County each reported one.

Dickenson County also reported a new hospitalization.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.