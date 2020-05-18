VDH: 31,140 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 1,014 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 31,140 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

VDH said there have been 1,014 deaths across the state along with 3,822 hospitalizations.

Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

