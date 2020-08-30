VDH: 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 114,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 119,747.

VDH said there have been 2,436 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 9,490 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 65 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 121 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 65 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 194 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 179 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Scott County – 151 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 268 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 189 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 357 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 328 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia. Five new hospitalizations were reported: two in Wise County and one in each Scott, Smyth and Washingon Counties.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

