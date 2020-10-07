VDH: 30 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in SWVA Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 145,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Tuesday, 509 new cases from Monday.

VDH is reporting 8,229 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 153,691.

VDH said there have been 3,088 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state, 11 more than yesterday, along with 215 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 11,252 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 93 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 198 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (No new cases)

Buchanan County – 188 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (7 new cases)

Dickenson County – 105 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 306 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (No new cases)

Norton – 39 cases / 4 hospitalizations (No new cases)

Russell County – 300 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Scott County – 205 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (No new cases)

Smyth County – 549 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 344 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (No new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 660 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (9 new cases)

Wise County – 456 cases / 33 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (No new cases)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia for the second day in a row.

VDH didn’t report any new deaths in southwest Virginia on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

