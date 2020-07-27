VDH: 30 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia; Buchanan Co. only locality to not report increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 82,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 86,072.

VDH said there have been 1,978 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 7,600 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 47 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 41 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 64 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 16 cases / 1 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Lee County – 78 cases / 7 hospitalizations (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 50 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 40 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 91 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 68 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 146 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Wise County – 70 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Monday, VDH reported 30 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

Buchanan County was the only county to not report an increase in cases on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

