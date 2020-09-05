VDH: 30 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia; one new death in Lee County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 120,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 125,727.

VDH said there have been 2,529 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 9,730 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 68 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 123 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 99 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 69 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 224 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (2 new cases; 1 new death)

Norton – 27 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 194 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 162 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 307 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (10 new cases)

Tazewell County – 207 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 404 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (2 new cases)

Wise County – 353 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

Smyth and Tazewell Counties reported the most new cases, at 10 and five new cases, respectively.

One new death was reported in Lee County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

