VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 238 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Russell, Scott and Tazewell Counties each reported one new death.

The eight-county News Channel 11 viewing area recorded 14 new hospitalizations. That brought its 14-day average of new hospitalizations to a high of 9.36.

The hospitalization trend rate is up 66 percent since Dec. 1, when it stood at 5.64. At the time, that was a high over the course of the pandemic.

The most new cases were reported in Washington County, where 55 new cases have been recorded since Wednesday.

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Southwest Virginia has reached a new high each of the past 10 days.

The region also reached a new high in its 14-day average of new daily cases, with that average hitting 195.93. That equates to a population-adjusted “community spread” rate of 78.7 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

The eight-county region’s community spread rate yesterday was 84% higher than Virginia’s as a whole. That figure is still 35% lower than Northeast Tennessee’s, which in turn is currently slightly lower than Tennessee’s as a whole.

Virginia public health officials and governor Ralph Northam have called out less restrictive mandates in neighboring Tennessee as a potential cause of higher community spread in Southwest Virginia, whose residents often cross the state line to work, shop or visit.

Statewide, yesterday’s seven-day community spread rates were 122.7 in Tennessee and 42.1 in Virginia, with Tennessee’s rate the nation’s second-highest. The data are from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

Statewide, VDH reported 254,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 296,093.

VDH reports there have been 4,126 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 16,041 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 462 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 716 cases / 37 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 608 cases / 42 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 524 cases / 22 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,197 cases / 59 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths (12 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 112 cases / 6 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Russell County – 1,242 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (21 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 1,044 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 25 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,479 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (40 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 1,737 cases/ 62 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (48 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 2,463 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (55 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,622 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (29 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

