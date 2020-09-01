VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Smyth, Tazewell counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 116,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 121,615.

VDH said there have been 2,479 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 9,555 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 66 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 121 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Buchanan County – 99 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 67 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 210 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (9 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 188 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 156 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 281 cases / 26 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 196 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 2 death (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 375 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (7 new cases)

Wise County – 332 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (3 new cases)

On Tuesday, VDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Smyth County and one new death in Tazewell County.

VDH reported 32 new cases and three new hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

