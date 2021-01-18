VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Washington County, 165 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s 14-day average of new COVID deaths has spiked in January and remains near its mid-December high.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 165 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

All three deaths were reported in Washington County. The county, including the city of Bristol, has seen a spate of deaths this month, with Monday’s three bringing the total to 33.

The eight-county region has had 77 deaths reported this month.

The region’s hospitalization rate has also spiked in January and is at all-time highs.

Statewide, VDH reported 362,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 446,550.

VDH reports there have been 5,042 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,126 cases / 63 hospitalizations/ 20 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,005 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 25 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 782 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 1,928 cases / 83 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 223 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Russell County – 1,852 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (5 new cases)

Scott County – 1,405 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (6 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,246 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (25 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,860 cases/ 111 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (20 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 3,754 cases / 264 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (69 new cases/ 9 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,520 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (11 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

