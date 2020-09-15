VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in SWVA, 34 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 129,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 135,514.

VDH said there have been 2,691 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 148 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 10,267 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 70 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 169 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 111 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 79 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 248 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 219 cases / 22 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 176 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 402 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases; 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 231 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Washington County, Va. – 489 cases / 44 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (14 new cases)

Wise County – 382 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new death)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 34 new cases in Southwest Virginia and three new local deaths.

Wise, Smyth and Lee counties all reported a new COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

Washington County also reported 14 new cases as of Tuesday, according to VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

