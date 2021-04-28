VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 59 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths related to the virus on Wednesday.

VDH did not report new COVID-19 cases until late into Tuesday. Tuesday saw 62 new cases in Southwest Virginia and two new COVID-19 deaths. Those deaths were reported in Washington and Tazewell Counties.

On Wednesday, the three new deaths were reported in Washington County, Wise County and the City of Bristol, Va.

Statewide, VDH reported 510,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 657,154.

VDH reports there have been 9,019 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,443 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,406 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 920 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,413 cases / 109 hospitalizations / 46 deaths

Norton – 272 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 2,237 cases / 129 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,799 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,828 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (16 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,569 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,805 cases / 406 hospitalizations / 106 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 3,104 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new death)

