VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 41 new cases

Southwest Virginia’s 14-day new hospitalization rate fell Monday to its lowest level since early November.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Washington County reported two new deaths Monday. Smyth County reported one new death.

The 14-day averages of new daily cases and hospitalizations both continued downward trends Monday.

The 14-day rate of new daily cases reached 90.8 across the eight-county region after declining for the 15th straight day. It’s now the lowest since Nov. 5 and less than half its peak of 209.4 set Jan. 9.

The 14-day average of new COVID cases in Southwest Virginia has declined by more than 50 percent since reaching its high Jan. 9. It’s at its lowest level in almost three months.

New hospitalizations fell to a 14-day average of 6.79. That rate peaked Jan. 16 at 13.14.

The case and hospitalization numbers are very encouraging, Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District and acting director of Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau districts, said.

“We are able to do more thorough case investigations and contact tracing and now that will make a difference to stop the spread of COVID in our community,” Shelton said.

The 14-day average of new daily reported deaths hit its high of 5.50 Jan. 27 and remains near its all-time highs at 4.71, but has dropped four of the past five days.

Statewide, VDH reported 406,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 507,640.

VDH reports there have been 5,666 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,185 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,162 cases / 80 hospitalizations / 32 deaths

Dickenson County – 821 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,149 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (3 new cases)

Norton – 234 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,911 cases / 103 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,502 cases / 103 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,409 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,967 cases/ 118 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,066 cases / 301 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (9 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,662 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (8 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

